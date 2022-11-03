Thenkasipattanam

Not Available

Kannan and Dasappan are two rowdies in their village. Shathrugnan. a newcomer, is in love with Dasappan' s sister, Devootty, but she is not interested in him. Shathru joins Kannan's and Dasappan's firm, KD & Company, as the manager, in an attempt to win the love of Devootty. KD & Company keeps as hostage a music troupe who comes to their village to perform. The main singer of that troupe, Sangeetha, gets expelled from her home because of this and Kannan and Dasappan give her refuge, at the insistence of Devootty. Meenakshi and Kannan are in love. But due to some misunderstanding, Dasappan falls in love with Meenakshi and Sangeetha falls in love with Kannan. Shathru takes the responsibility of sorting it out and linking Dasappan with Sangeetha. In the chaos and confusions that follows, he manages to be victorious and wins his lady love Devootty too.