Thenmazhai (Honey Rain) is a 1966 Tamil-language romantic comedy film directed by Muktha Srinivasan and produced by V. Ramasamy. Music by T. K. Ramamoorthy assets to the film. Gemini Ganesan, K. R. Vijaya and Major Sundararajan played lead with Nagesh, Cho, Sachu and Manorama played pivotal roles and provided comic relief.