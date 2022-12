Not Available

Thenmerku Paruvakatru directed by Seenu Ramasamy, comes like a breath of fresh air, against a backdrop of picturesque nature, in Theni district of Madurai, open to the cool winds of the North-west, the movie takes shape with the story of love, bonding and binding between mother and son. reliving the core cultural values of the Indian system, and rekindling the sentiments and emotions, which have almost been laid to rest, in the name of hi-fi living.