Theo Fleury: Playing With Fire

Not Available

Theo Fleury was an NHL star. He played for the Calgary Flames, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks. He made 50 million dollars and threw it away on drugs, alcohol and gambling. He reached bottom, and bought a gun intending to kill himself. At the last minute he changed his mind. He wrote a book revealing that, as a teen, he'd been sexually abused by his coach. It created a firestorm of publicity and went on to become a No. 1 bestseller in Canada. Theo starred in a top-rated skating competition reality show and had a cameo in the opening film at TIFF last year. Inspired by the book, the documentary follows Theo's struggle with the aftermath of the book and gives his turmoil a voice.