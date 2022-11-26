Theory of Work

Not Available

Starting point of newest film i found in one Czech architectural magazine, where was describes new headquarters of Czechoslovak business bank. This building represent global advance in the Trade. In the commentary was put emphasis to structure of this building like instrument to reform whole institution. It was formulation, which turn my attention to question, if if possible to thing by this way. It’s possible build house like instrument of reform of the institution? My research last three months was concentrated to this focus. The film is artistic result of it.