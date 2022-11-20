Theptida Rong Rem

Not Available

Malee is a farm girl from Northern Thailand who decides to sneak away to Bangkok with her boyfriend, Chate, but shortly after arriving, Chate disappears and Malee finds herself held captive in a "love hotel". To pay for the room, she is forced to sleep with men. Af first, she is horrified by what she must do, but after a time, she becomes resigned and accepts her situation as fate. With her debt paid, she starts to earn money working as a prostitute, giving her the ability to buy new clothes and send money home to her father, telling him she is working as a seamstress. As Malee is taking her clothes off, her father is putting new windows on his house.