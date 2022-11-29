Therapie und Praxis

Not Available

The talk therapist Roland Arnsberg falls from the clouds when his longtime girlfriend Chris gives him the passport. An affair with Regine, as it were in acute relationship needs, helps Roland though from his mood depression. However, when he learns that she is the wife of his most affectionate patient, his world gets completely out of joint. The turbulent game of hide and seek finally opens the eyes, which is the right woman for him. Only Chris needs a little longer, until you dawn: There can only be one.