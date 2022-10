Not Available

A crime film with comedic overtones, Terapie pentru crimă (Therapy for Murder) follows Matilde, a beginner "professional" assassin who not only has to overcome the problems that every beginner in this unusual profession faces, but also an additional and personal challenge: she's a woman. When Matilde realizes killing for money is not that easy she wants to back out but it may already be too late as a real professional assassin is now after her.