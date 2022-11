Not Available

In a small motel located next to the highway there's nothing but boredom and laziness, but only until the waiter Raka gets promotion becoming a DE chief (Duty executor) of it. He becomes obsessed with his position in no time, start pushing everybody around and acting like a "Small God", introducing reorganization. The staff prepares their revenge upon the visit of the general manager of all motels to this so-called renovated facility.