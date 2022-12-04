Not Available

A drone camera slowly studies landscape formations, finding points of infinite depth on the surface of the image. A meteorite named Akaba, which fell near Ma'an, Jordan in 1949, reveals the story. There, before opens with an anecdote inspired by the proto science fiction narrative, "Awaj bin Anfaq" written by the 13th century thinker Zakariya Al-Qazwini, about a being that comes to earth from a distant planet. The film unfolds into a contemplative sequence of associations and subjunctive fragments, discussing geologic time in connection with the Anthropocene age of human impact.