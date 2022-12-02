Not Available

There For a While and Then Gone is a stereoscopic landscape and cityscape that chronicles the shifting realities of urban space. This film features long audio/visual takes of settings in Brighton, UK; Plymouth, UK; London, UK; Windsor, Ontario; Toronto, Ontario; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Detroit, Michigan. In many cases, the shots seem to have the effect of functioning as “establishing shots”—suggesting that a story is about to unfold. But the viewer soon realizes that the story is inferred in the structure—and the narrative remains largely elusive.