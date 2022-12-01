Not Available

There Goes Tomoe!

  • Thriller
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Animate Film

The title character of Tomoe ga Yuku! (Tomoe Will Go!) is gutsy enough to roller skate down freeways for thrills. After losing a friend in a roller skating accident, Tomoe joins a stunt group called Green Ship. Although still mourning her friend's death, Tomoe has no reservations about embracing a relationship with the group's leader, Kazusa. Soon she discovers Green Ship is a front for an assassin training camp. She must flee her new life and love and rekindle her fiery spirit in order to fight against the organization which wants her dead.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images