There in the Mountains

“ And I say unto you, ask and it shall be given to you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you”. This quote from the Gospel of Luke is read out loud by one of the characters in Tam na horách. It will manifest itself in the destinies of the two protagonists, in the story of an unmarried mother from a mountain village, who becomes a great opera singer and toast of the city salons, and in the story of her seducer, a successful painter. The fate of the two lovers offers a double perspective. One of the advertising slogans for Tam na horách was “The first Czech film of international production”, which helped to rise the audience’s expectations.