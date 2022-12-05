There is a Border in my Backyard

Not Available

On the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a 70-kilometre long fence was erected on the border between Germany and Denmark. The fence was intended to secure Danish pigs against African swine flu but ended up splitting apart Southern Jutland and German families and farmers, who have land, friends and family on both sides of the fence. The fence ended up having a destructive significance for an identity that otherwise knows no boundaries. Through archive footage and touching portraits, we are shown a warm and, at times, tragicomic look at a new everyday life for both Danes and Germans, where old friends have to meet on either side of the fence. And all of this on the 100th anniversary of the reunification of Southern Jutland – and the year corona hits.