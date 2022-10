Not Available

THERE IS A NEW WORLD SOMEWHERE is a coming of age story about self-revelation. Sylvia, a struggling artist in New York, is fired from her job and flees back to her Texas hometown for a friend’s wedding. At the pre-wedding party, she meets an enigmatic stranger, Esteban. On the eve of the big day, he dares her to join him on a road trip through the jewel cities of the Deep South.