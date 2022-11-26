Not Available

"there may be uncertainty" shows a world in which nobody knows what the next year, the next day or the next hour will bring. The fear and anxiety about the future is ubiquitous in a globalised world too complex to understand. States, companies and private persons attempt to plan the unpredictable. They prepare for crises which are likely, unlikely or even unrealistic to occur. The contemplative graduation film directed by Paul Reinholz at Academy of Media Arts Cologne (KHM) draws a calm and unpretentious picture of uncertainty, the imagination of disasters and the architecture of catastrophes.