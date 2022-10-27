There Once Was a Cop

Campana, a commissar at the drugs bureau of Paris police gets an undercover job in Nice to catch an Italian-French mafia boss. As he slips into the identity of a gangster's brother, who was already killed, he has to play the role of a loving husband with child - something that is not so easy for a confirmed single like Campana. Unfortunately American killers chase behind the Nice mafia clan too, in order to get control of French drug trades to USA.
|Michel Constantin
|Le commissaire Campana
|Mireille Darc
|Christine
|Robert Dalban
|Le commissaire Chauvet
|Daniel Ivernel
|Ligmann
|Venantino Venantini
|Felice
|Henri Guybet
|un inspecteur de la PJ
