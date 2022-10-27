Not Available

There Once Was a Cop

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gaumont International

Campana, a commissar at the drugs bureau of Paris police gets an undercover job in Nice to catch an Italian-French mafia boss. As he slips into the identity of a gangster's brother, who was already killed, he has to play the role of a loving husband with child - something that is not so easy for a confirmed single like Campana. Unfortunately American killers chase behind the Nice mafia clan too, in order to get control of French drug trades to USA.

Cast

Michel ConstantinLe commissaire Campana
Mireille DarcChristine
Robert DalbanLe commissaire Chauvet
Daniel IvernelLigmann
Venantino VenantiniFelice
Henri Guybetun inspecteur de la PJ

