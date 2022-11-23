There Once Was a Land of Hard-working People

Not Available

From 1977 to 1991 an image of Slovenia as a green, demilitarised and peaceful country of diligent people reigned in Yugoslavia, a country where differences are not only allowed, but also desired. This period ends with a ten-day war, when the identity turns from peacefulness, modesty and diligence into courage and a fighting spirit. The film documents the changes in Slovenia and its inhabitants, which have in recent years brought us to a completely different understanding of national identity, different from the one which was true in Slovenia as well as abroad twenty years ago.