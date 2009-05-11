2009

There's a Stranger in my House

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    May 11th, 2009

    Studio

    Not Available

    Did you ever think you knew someone, only to find out everything you believed was dead wrong? Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill), Clifton Powell (Norbit), Tamika Scott (Meet the Browns), Angell Conwell (Soul Plane) and R&B singer Sam Salter star in this compelling musical comedy/drama about a naive young woman who's duped by her smooth-talking new boss. Performed in front of a live audience, There's a Stranger in My House will win you over with love, laughter, truth and song!

    Cast

    		Vivica A. FoxHarmony's mother
    		Clifton PowellMr. John Moore
    		Angell ConwellChelsea

    View Full Cast >

    Images