2009

Did you ever think you knew someone, only to find out everything you believed was dead wrong? Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill), Clifton Powell (Norbit), Tamika Scott (Meet the Browns), Angell Conwell (Soul Plane) and R&B singer Sam Salter star in this compelling musical comedy/drama about a naive young woman who's duped by her smooth-talking new boss. Performed in front of a live audience, There's a Stranger in My House will win you over with love, laughter, truth and song!