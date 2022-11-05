There's One Born Every Minute

1942

The advertising slogans of Jimmy Hanagan (Tom Brown) and the lab reports reveal that the patented prepared pudding invented by Lemuel P. Twine (Hugh Herbert) has a treasure of Vitamin Z and is full of Zumph. Lemuel's daughter, Helen (Peggy Moran) is in love with Jimmy but her mother wants her to marry Lester Cadwalader, Jr. (Scott Jordan), son of Cadwalader, Sr.(Guy Kibbee), political boss of the city and mentor and whip of the present mayor, Moe Carson (Edgar Kennedy). Cadwalader is backing Twine for mayor even though he knows he can't win, as he wants to keep a stronger candidate out of the running. But after the discovery of Zumph in Twine's pudding, Cadwalader realizes that Twine will win the election. He has Twine's pudding branded as a fake and Twine as a fraud. But Lemuel comes from a long line of fighting Twines and, as he dozes, his ancestors appear before him telling him to fight to the end.