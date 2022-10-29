There's Something in The Pillaga

Not Available

The Pilliga Yowie, - or 'Jingra' - has haunted the Australian outback for centuries, stalking a remote part of New South Wales, where men seldom dare tread, content to keep to itself... until now. Blokish truck driver Jay and his cameraman buddy Dylan journey into the PIlliga National Park with Liz and Tammy, two good time girls they meet in a pub. Things take a sinister turn when a local legend comes out to play - complete with big teeth, sharp claws and a craving for human flesh!