Not Available

Wile E. Coyote is so hungry that he forms a chicken out of mud, bakes it, and tries to eat it, causing one of his teeth to fall out. He throws the mud bird away when a real one comes along - the Road Runner, who runs so fast that he literally burns up the road, setting Wile E.'s feet on fire! Wile E. schemes to catch the Road Runner using a rope, a sling-shot, a gun on a spring, a rotating circle of spiked balls, a booby-trapped ladder, and a load of rocks.