The documentary There was no time for sadness tells why Colombia has been the scene of an armed conflict for more than 50 years and how citizens have survived this long period of violence. The story refers to the findings of the Report Enough Now! Colombia. Memories of war and dignity prepared by the National Center for Historical Memory. It also presents men and women who from La Chorrera, Bojayá, San Carlos, the banks of the Carare River, Valle Encantado and Medellín say that Colombia cannot allow the atrocity they witnessed to be repeated.