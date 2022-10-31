There Was Once...

Not Available

This film is about a Catholic high school teacher in Kalocsa, Hungary who while doing research in local history discovers the lost Jewish community that once thrived there. She shares her research with her students, teaching tolerance, fighting prejudice. She organized a memorial for this lost community, which was attended by the Mayor, the Archbishop, several survivors and second and third generations. At the same time the neo-Nazi party of Hungary held a demonstration and a young girl visiting from New York was hit by a sling shot while attending a memorial service at the newly restored Jewish cemetery.