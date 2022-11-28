There was once a champion: Marijan Beneš

Not Available

The life of the former boxing champion, Marijan Beneš, is interesting from the very beginning, more precisely from his first fights in the Boxing Club "Slavija" from Banja Luka, through the amateur title of European champion in 1979, and further, through several championship belt defenses, to the fight for the title of world champion. The story of the boxing legend of the town on the Vrbas is permeated through this documentary. This achievement was awarded the prestigious "Silver Pine" award in 2004.