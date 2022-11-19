There Were Nights

Not Available

Gony's father lost his reputation, his pride and his desire to live after serving a short prison sentence twenty years ago. A little later he lost his wife, Gony's mother, to cancer. Since then, at age seven, Gony, an only child, has served as her father's emotional crutch, living through his terror and loss. Now, at twenty-five, Gony is about to make her first steps into the world. But before being allowed to begin her life, she must overcome the grip of her father's desperate loneliness and sense of loss.