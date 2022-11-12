Not Available

There Will Be Some Who Will Not Fear Even That Void is an ecological film for the 21st century - a film about the future of our planet that turns the traditional environmental documentary on its head. Rather than looking at our influence on the environment, ...Even That Void examines the environment's influence on us - emotionally, psychologically and ethically. The film suggests that the limits to exploring and dominating nature are no longer technological, but moral. We now have the technology to 'conquer' virtually any part of the planet if we want to - the question is no longer 'can we' but 'should we'?