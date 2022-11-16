There Will Come Soft Rains

Not Available

In a working-class neighborhood, in the outskirts of a small town, a group of children is faced with a strange and terrifying incident, which will soon develop into a true epidemic: all adults have turned into “sleepy beings”. The children, petrified yet determined, try hard to keep their spirits high and not give up hope that somehow, someday, their parents will “wake up”. As this uncanny drama unfolds, the stories of the “sleepers” are uncovered through the traces of their absence. A poetic and haunting reflection on loneliness and loss, a silent cry for companionship and human touch.