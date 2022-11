Not Available

It's easy to get wrapped up in the details when it comes to cycling. Distances, wattages, victories and other measures often lead us to forget the simple joy of riding a bike. Brothers Gus and Lachlan Morton (yes, the one who races with WorldTour team Garmin-Sharp), got back to basics in an attempt to recover the lost magic of the sport. This is their story about the 2500km journey from Port Macquarie to Uluru in just twelve days