Byeong-deok falls in love with a newly hired announcer at the radio station where he works and the two share a night together. However, because of her distress over their love affair and the effect on Byeong-deok's family, Theresa quits her job. Byeong-deok emigrates to the US with his family for a new start, but he has trouble forgetting Theresa. He makes plans to abandon his family and return to Korea to locate his lover