Theri (English: Spark) is an upcoming Indian Tamil action film written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The film features Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, while Prabhu and Raadhika Sarathkumar amongst others form an ensemble cast. Featuring music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography handled by George C. Williams.