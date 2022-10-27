Not Available

Theri

  • Romance
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

V Creations

Theri (English: Spark) is an upcoming Indian Tamil action film written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The film features Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, while Prabhu and Raadhika Sarathkumar amongst others form an ensemble cast. Featuring music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography handled by George C. Williams.

Cast

VijayJoseph Kuruvilla/Vijay Kumar/ Dharmeshwar
Samantha Ruth PrabhuMithra
Amy JacksonAnnie
Prabhu GanesanPolice Officer
Radhika SarathkumarVijay's mother
RajendranRajendar

View Full Cast >

Images