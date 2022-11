Not Available

Bill Ballard's narrated "surfari" showcases some of the hottest riders in the world digging into the waves at the sweetest surf spots on the globe. Ballard captures the magic of Australia's J-Bay during the Billabong Pro, the drama of Hawaii's epic Da Hui Backdoor Shootout, some rare spots in Portugal and barrel riding at Teahupoo's Gotcha Tahiti Pro. Surfers include Bruce and Andy Irons, Kelly Slater, Rob Machado and many others.