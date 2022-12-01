These Are the Directions I Give to a Stranger

Not Available

The old man circles outside, looking for water with a dousing rod; the young woman circles inside, moving through a labyrinth-like house, dimly lit, all rooms connecting. Sometimes she is a narrator, existing both outside the film space and within it. The premise for this film is based on the conflict between what is inside and what is outside. It is an exploration of the windows between imagination and reality. The woman is looking for something; the old man thinks he knows what it is.