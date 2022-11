Not Available

These Uncertain Times is an experimental short film conceived as a way to keep making films during the COVID-19 crisis. The first film maker was given no prompt, no story, no line of dialogue; nothing, and was tasked with filming and cutting the first 60 seconds of a short film. This was then handed off to the next film maker who continued the story with their own 60 seconds and handing it off to the next film maker. Each artist only having 24 hours to complete their section.