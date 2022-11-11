Theta States

Not Available

Danny is a long-term insomniac. He comes across an ad for the Audible Lucid Perceptions sleep clinic, run by the peculiar Dr. Zovnig, and goes in for a consultation. The doctor gives him a small audio device, which generates brain-frequency-altering audio waves, intended to hypnotize Danny into a dream state. Upon the first treatment, Danny is cured and is now sleeping better than he ever has in his life. Danny starts to realize that although he may be able to sleep again, there could be something wrong. Nightmares haunt his sleep, with recurring hallucinations and blackouts while he's awake. Is it all a side effect of the treatment, or is there some evil force at work, affecting Danny's every move?