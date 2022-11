Not Available

In the days before Christmas, 10 years have gone by since Lina traveled to Chile to work as a housemaid, leaving her son with her mother in Peru. Manuel ,a former boss, requests her to supervise the construction of a pool for his daughter Clara, in his new house. In a partly-inhabited dwelling, Lina spends her days taking care of Clara while sneaking out at night to have casual sex with strangers who face her with her aching loneliness.