Rockpile plays for a Danish Television audience in 1979. Tracks: 1.DOWN,DOWN,DOWN 2.I KNEW THE BRIDE 3.DEBORAH 4.LET IT ROCK 5.HERE COMES THE WEEKEND 6.LOVE SO FINE 7.PROMISED LAND 8.THEY CALLED IT ROCK 9.JU JU MAN 10.HEART OF THE CITY