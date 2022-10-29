Not Available

In a desperate attempt to return home, an abducted child soldier risks his life to flee from Joseph Kony's Lord's Resistance Army deep in central Africa after years of being forced to fight. When capture appears imminent, he encounters a stranger who must decide whether to help him -- risking his own life, and the respect of his community. They Came at Night is currently being toured in central Africa by regional partners in Mobile Cinema screenings as a peace building tool to encourage communities to peacefully receive LRA combatants who surrender.