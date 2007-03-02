2007

They Come Back

  • Drama
  • Horror

March 2nd, 2007

A psychologist's 10-year-old patient claims she's being menaced by unseen forces after her parents were killed in a car accident. What's more bizarre? The psychologist has seen these symptoms before, in a former patient who mysteriously disappeared. And the shrink worries that if she can't unravel the workings of the 10-year-old's psyche (and soon!), this little girl is destined for the same unknown fate.

Cast

Jonathan WattonMason
Niamh WilsonMarley Charles
Rosemary DunsmoreMrs. Carr
Mia KirshnerFaith Hardy

