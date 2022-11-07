Not Available

At the beginning of the Brazilian film "They Don't Wear Black Tie," a middle-class boy and girl are making plans to live happily ever after. Maria (Bete Mendes) is pregnant by the handsome young Tiao (Carlos Alberto Ricelli), and that helps accelerate their plan to rush into marriage. Everything looks rosy. "They Don't Wear Black Tie" is an extremely successful politically aware drama about how the bloom falls off the rose.