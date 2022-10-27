1975

They Fought for Their Motherland

  • War
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1975

Studio

Mosfilm

In July 1942, in the Second World War, the rearguard of the Russian army protects the bridgehead of the Don River against the German army while the retreating Russian troops cross the bridge. While they move back to the Russian territory through the countryside, the soldiers show their companionship, sentiments, fears and heroism to defend their motherland.

Cast

Vyacheslav Tikhonovpvt. Nikolay Strel'tsov
Sergey Bondarchukpvt. Ivan Zvyagintsev
Yuriy Nikulinpvt. Nekrasov
Georgi Burkovpvt. Alexander Kopytovsky
Ivan Lapikovsergeant Poprischenko
Nikolai Gubenkolieutenant Goloschyokov

