They Had to See Paris

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

Oklahoma mechanic Pike Peters finds himself part owner of an oil field. His wife Idy, hitherto content, decides the family must go to Paris to get "culture" and meet "the right kind of people." Pike and his grown son and daughter soon have flirtatious French admirers; Idy rents a chateau from an impoverished aristocrat; while Pike responds to each new development with homespun wit. In the inevitable clash, will pretentiousness and sophistication or common sense triumph?

Cast

Will RogersPike Peters
Owen Davis Jr.Ross Peters
Fifi D'OrsayFifi
Rex BellClark McCurdy
Ivan LebedeffMarquis de Brissac
Sherwood BaileyLittle boy

