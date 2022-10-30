They Killed My Brother

Not Available

Reconstructing the details of the death of his brother, Rafael Burlan da Silva, twelve years ago, the filmmaker Cristiano Burlan launches a personal journey that leads to the heart of a cycle of violence in the outskirts of São Paulo — like the neighborhood Capão Redondo, where his family lived and where his 22 year-old brother was killed with 7 shots in 2001. Exploring his brother’s reasons for involvement with drugs and car theft, the director exposes parts of his own family history, listening to relatives and friends, whose testimonies bring to light the fates of several characters, mapping the history of painful emotional wounds.