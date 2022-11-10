1988

They Live

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 22nd, 1988

Studio

Universal Pictures

Nada, a down-on-his-luck construction worker, discovers a pair of special sunglasses. Wearing them, he is able to see the world as it really is: people being bombarded by media and government with messages like "Stay Asleep", "No Imagination", "Submit to Authority". Even scarier is that he is able to see that some usually normal-looking people are in fact ugly aliens in charge of the massive campaign to keep humans subdued.

Cast

Keith DavidFrank Armitage
Meg FosterHolly Thompsen
George Buck FlowerDrifter
Peter JasonGilbert
Raymond St. JacquesStreet Preacher
Jason Robards IIIFamily Man

