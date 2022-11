Not Available

Here Comes Science is a 2009 children's album from Brooklyn-based band They Might Be Giants, packaged as a CD/DVD set. The album is (as the title suggests) science-themed, and is the third in their line of educational albums, following 2005's Here Come the ABCs and 2008's Here Come the 123s. It is the band's 14th studio album and fourth children's album. It was nominated for the "Best Musical Album For Children" Grammy.[