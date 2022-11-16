Not Available

Representing an escapist journey, both tangible and imaginary, towards an “ideal” elsewhere, They Parlaient Idéale is based on a script co-written by Laure Prouvost and various contributors, in French and English with some Italian, Arabic and Dutch passages. An array of characters are performed by people of different ages and backgrounds with specific performance skills that include magic, dance, and music. The cast recount tales throughout their travels, and find common ground through their shared desire to pursue their individual talents. The featured architectures throughout the group's journey reflect the notion of utopia and the ways in which it has previously been pursued, such as the Tours Nuages of the Cité Pablo Picasso in Nanterre, built between 1973 and 1981.