They're Back! Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters vs. Doubutsu Sentai Go-Busters

Not Available

This V-Cinema release takes place between Missions 44 & 45. While preparing to celebrate New Year's, the Go-Busters are all killed by a monster named Azazel. Finding himself (and J) before God in Heaven, Nick uses his status as the one millionth person to die in 2012 to grant his wish that Messiah never existed. He awakens to find a changed world, where the Busters are now known as the Dobutsu Sentai Go-Busters.