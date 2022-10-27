Not Available

They're Back! Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters vs. Doubutsu Sentai Go-Busters

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

This V-Cinema release takes place between Missions 44 & 45. While preparing to celebrate New Year's, the Go-Busters are all killed by a monster named Azazel. Finding himself (and J) before God in Heaven, Nick uses his status as the one millionth person to die in 2012 to grant his wish that Messiah never existed. He awakens to find a changed world, where the Busters are now known as the Dobutsu Sentai Go-Busters.

Cast

Arisa KomiyaYoko Usami / Yellow Buster / Yellow Rabbit
Ryoma BabaRyuji Iwasaki / Blue Buster / Blue Gorilla
Hiroya MatsumotoMasato Jin / Beet Buster / Gold Beetle
Keiji FujiwaraCheeda Nick / Backpacker (voice)
Tesshō GendaGorisaki Banana / Sensei (voice)
Tatsuhisa SuzukiAtsushi Domyoji / Green Hippopotamus / Usada Lettuce

