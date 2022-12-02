They Said We Couldn't Play: An Oral History of the Philadelphia Stars

Not Available

They Said We Couldn't Play is an intimate portrait of a forgotten time in Philadelphia history. It's a story about a group of Philadelphia-area athletes reminiscing about their experiences playing in America's segregated Negro Leagues. A story of prejudice, brotherhood and triumph, told by men who clearly played for the love of the game. The 75-minute documentary features interviews with Stars players and members of the Philadelphia sports community. Narrated by Phillies slugger Ryan Howard, it includes footage of these engaging characters as they interacted with ballplayers of the modern era.