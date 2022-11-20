Not Available

At the end of World War II, Nazi officials spirited the living head of Adolf Hitler out of Germany to a hiding place in the South American country of Mandoras, in order to revive the Third Reich at a later date. By the 1960s these men believed the time had come, so they kidnap a top scientist in order to force him to help keep Hitler alive. Several intellgence agencies find out about the plot and send agents to stop it. NOTE: "They Saved Hitler's Brain", despite bearing a 1963 copyright, was released years later. The 1963 film The Madmen of Mandoras was combined with new footage of "CID" agents Vic and Toni shot for the film and released to television as "They Saved Hitler's Brain". The Vic and Toni footage was clearly shot years later; the hairstyles and fashions did not become popular until the late 1960s.