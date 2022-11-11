They Say Nothing Stays The Same

Toichi is a boatman who ferries the villagers to a town on the other side of the river. Besides rowing a boat for the villagers all day long, he barely have a communication with others except Genzo, a young neighbor. In the upstream of the river, a large bridge is being constructed. Everyone is excited, but Toichi has mixed feelings about it. One day, Toichi meets a mysterious young girl. Having no family and no place to go, Toichi let her stay with him, but this encounter starts to bring about changes to Toichi's life.
